FOP: We are saddened by the loss of life in shooting at Hamilton lodge

On May 7, 2022 at approximately 10:30 PM, Hamilton Police, Fairfield Police, and the Hamilton Fire Department were dispatched to the FOP Lodge 38 Events Center for a reported shooting. The investigation into this incident is still ongoing and we would like to thank the responding officers and detectives for their tireless hard work. We are saddened by the loss of life and hope justice will be served for the victims.

This was not an FOP sponsored event, nor were any FOP members present during this event. The FOP Lodge 38 does not condone this type of behavior and we find it absolutely abhorrent. Executive board meetings are scheduled in the immediate future with more information to follow on how the Lodge will proceed. Further information will be disseminated accordingly.