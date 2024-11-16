Forecasters looking at snow potential for next week

“It’s still 4 days away, so my confidence level is only about a 5/10 right now,” the post says.

A lot can change though, forecasters say. The potential for rain is high, according to our partners at WCPO. As of Saturday morning rain is predicted for Wednesday while rain/snow is on the docket for Thursday.

Bet temperatures will likely stay above freezing. And there’s a big swing in temps predicted, too:

Tuesday, Nov. 19: High of 68 degrees, low of 48

Wednesday, Nov. 20: High of 58 degrees, low of 33 degrees

Thursday, Nov. 21: High of 29 degrees, low of 35 degrees

WCPO’s predictions as of Saturday morning, Nov. 16, show a potential for snow showers on Friday, Nov. 22.

“A potent area of low pressure then dramatically changes our weather into mid and late week,” WCPO’s Erica Collura said. “Winds will pick up and we’ll be gusty. Showers will continue for Wednesday at times, with much colder air wrapping around the system, and the potential for snow to mix in for Thursday.

“Right now, it is still too far to accurately depict how much snow will fall,” Collura said. “But you can bet Ohio and parts of the Tri-State will see the first flakes of the season fly later next week.”