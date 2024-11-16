Forecasters looking at snow potential for next week

There is a chance Southwest Ohio could see some snow or snow showers next week, according to some weather forecasters, and it could be wet and heavy.
“Models continue to be more aggressive for Wednesday/Thursday next week. They also continue to be consistent on timing and strength,” forecaster Southwest Ohio Weather Freak posted Saturday morning on Facebook. “Temperature profiles on Wednesday will support rain, but Wednesday night into Thursday, they could support a 4-6+ hour period of heavy wet snow.
“It’s still 4 days away, so my confidence level is only about a 5/10 right now,” the post says.
A lot can change though, forecasters say. The potential for rain is high, according to our partners at WCPO. As of Saturday morning rain is predicted for Wednesday while rain/snow is on the docket for Thursday.
Bet temperatures will likely stay above freezing. And there’s a big swing in temps predicted, too:
Tuesday, Nov. 19: High of 68 degrees, low of 48
Wednesday, Nov. 20: High of 58 degrees, low of 33 degrees
Thursday, Nov. 21: High of 29 degrees, low of 35 degrees
WCPO’s predictions as of Saturday morning, Nov. 16, show a potential for snow showers on Friday, Nov. 22.
“A potent area of low pressure then dramatically changes our weather into mid and late week,” WCPO’s Erica Collura said. “Winds will pick up and we’ll be gusty. Showers will continue for Wednesday at times, with much colder air wrapping around the system, and the potential for snow to mix in for Thursday.
“Right now, it is still too far to accurately depict how much snow will fall,” Collura said. “But you can bet Ohio and parts of the Tri-State will see the first flakes of the season fly later next week.”