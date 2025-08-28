Former 700 WLW radio personality Gary Burbank dies

He was 84 and died after a long illness, according to reports.

A post from Cunningham on Wednesday said: “I received word tonight that the Most talented Radio Host of all time… Gary Burbank.. needs your special prayers as he confronts serious health issues..Remember Gary.. his wife Carol and family in your prayers.. His life and career has been long and consequential…”

Burbank was on 700 WLW for 25 years, retiring in 2007. He would often voice zany characters, including the well-recognized Earl Pitts.

Burbank was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame.