Breaking: Former 700 WLW radio personality Gary Burbank dies

Former 700 WLW radio personality Gary Burbank dies

At 710 Tylersville Road, Tower Park is on the grounds surrounding the 747-foot-tall, diamond-shaped, 50,000 watt radio tower built by Blaw-Knox that has serviced Newsradio 700 WLW since the 1920s. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

At 710 Tylersville Road, Tower Park is on the grounds surrounding the 747-foot-tall, diamond-shaped, 50,000 watt radio tower built by Blaw-Knox that has serviced Newsradio 700 WLW since the 1920s. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
News
By Staff Report
31 minutes ago
X

Longtime radio personality Gary Burbank has died, according to 700 WLW talk show host Bill Cunningham, who shared the news on X.

“Gary Burbank has passed… May the GOAT… RIP…“, Cunningham’s post at 1:40 p.m. Thursday said.

He was 84 and died after a long illness, according to reports.

A post from Cunningham on Wednesday said: “I received word tonight that the Most talented Radio Host of all time… Gary Burbank.. needs your special prayers as he confronts serious health issues..Remember Gary.. his wife Carol and family in your prayers.. His life and career has been long and consequential…”

Burbank was on 700 WLW for 25 years, retiring in 2007. He would often voice zany characters, including the well-recognized Earl Pitts.

Burbank was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame.

He was born in Memphis, Tennesee, and was also a musician.

In Other News
1
Springfield mother-daughter duo cultivates joy at ‘u-pick’ flower farm...
2
U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson met with ‘disruptive’ crowd at packed town...
3
Possible human remains found in Hamilton sewer during inspection
4
Shooting suspect from Sabor Peruano incident in Fairfield indicted
5
Monroe council member resigns, replacement to be named within 30 days

About the Author

Staff Report