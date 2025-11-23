Former Middletown football great and NFL Hall of Famer congratulates hometown team for qualifying for state semifinals

Former Middletown High School football player and Pro Football Hall of Famer Cris Carter congratulated his hometown team on qualifying for the state semifinals for the first time ever.
“Congratulations to my hometown high school, for the first time ever qualifying for the state semifinals. @midtownmiddies," Carter said in a X - formerly known as Twitter - post.
The Middies beat Wayne High School’s football team 21-14 in Friday’s Division I, Region 2 final at Trotwood-Madison.
Credit: Nick Graham
Middletown will face St. Xavier’s football team Friday in the semifinal at Welcome Stadium in Dayton. Here is a list of other games.
Carter is known as Ohio State University’s first All-American wide receiver and he played for the football team Buckeye’s from 1984 to 1986.
He graduated from Middletown High School in 1984.
