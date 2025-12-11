Former New Miami auxiliary cop arraigned on felony charges

Casey Gilpin, 47, of Mason, is charged with six felony counts related to tampering with evidence. He's pictured with his attorney, Chelsea Panzeca, on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Butler County Judge Keith Spaeth's courtroom. He'll be back in court on Jan. 8. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

The former New Miami auxiliary police officer charged with six felony counts related to tampering with records made his first court appearance Thursday and was released on no bond.

Following a year-long criminal investigation, Casey Gilpin, 47, of Mason was indicted on Nov. 24 on two counts of tampering with records, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of complicity to tampering with records, and two counts of complicity to tampering with evidence.

Each count is a third-degree felony that carries a one-to-five-year prison term. While indicted on six counts, Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser said Gilpin is charged with violating two laws that provide the jury or judge with different sections of the Ohio criminal code to consider, if the case goes to trial.

The judge agreed on Thursday to attorney Chelsea Panzeca’s request for her client to be released on an own recognizance bond. The prosecution did not object.

The village of New Miami posted a comment on Facebook after Gilpin was indicted:

“The village of New Miami administration is aware of the indictment of former Auxiliary Police Officer Casey Gilpin. As a general rule, we will not offer comment on specific investigations or criminal proceedings, but we believe in transparency with the public and will hold all of those who work for or do business with the village of New Miami to the highest levels of accountability.”

Gilpin is scheduled to be back in Spaeth’s courtroom on Jan. 8.

