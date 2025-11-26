Former New Miami auxiliary police officer indicted on tampering charges

Each count is a third-degree felony that carries a one-to-five-year prison term. While indicted on six counts, Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser said Gilpin is charged with violating two laws.

“It all involves two courses of conduct that essentially the same, except one deals with records and the other deals with evidence,” he said. “There are two primary circumstances that are alleged.”

Though Gilpin, who resigned from New Miami’s police department in July 2024, is charged multiple ways, charging him with multiple counts is to provide the jury or judge different sections of the Ohio criminal code to consider, if the case goes to trial, according to the prosecutor.

Gmoser wouldn’t say if there was anyone else involved in the alleged crimes, or anyone else will be charge, but told the Journal-News, “I promise you a comment at a later date, but no comment at this time.”

A statement regarding Gilpin’s indictment from the village of New Miami was posted on Facebook:

“The village of New Miami administration is aware of the indictment of former Auxiliary Police Officer Casey Gilpin. As a general rule, we will not offer comment on specific investigations or criminal proceedings, but we believe in transparency with the public and will hold all of those who work for or do business with the village of New Miami to the highest levels of accountability.”

Gilpin is expected to be in court on Dec. 11 for an arraignment in Butler County Judge Keith Spaeth. He has retained Cincinnati attorney Chelsea Panzeca.