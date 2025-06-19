Check your company’s pet policy first, but ... wouldn’t your fur baby love to sniff around your office for a day?
Friday is Take Your Dog to Work Day — celebrated on the Friday following Father’s Day every year. The annual event was created to promote dog adoptions and highlight the impact dogs have on people’s lives.
Pet Sitters International developed it in 1999 to promote dog adoptions and celebrate what great companions they make.
Cat owners and those with other pets should know while this day favors dogs, the entire week leading up to it has been “Take Your Pet(s) To Work Week.”
In Other News
1
Christian rock band Third Day’s 30th anniversary tour coming to Nutter...
2
Juneteenth event in Dayton today: ‘Legacy of Freedom’ theme continues
3
This week in Dayton arts: 6 key things to know
4
Woman’s healing through loss spurs her to help others do the same
5
How you can help local human trafficking survivors
About the Author