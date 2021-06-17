Funeral services set for shooting victim who was struck by Springfield police cruiser

Eric Eugene Cole, 42, died Monday morning after being flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, according to the Montgomery County coroner.

Cole’s visitation will be held at noon and service at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, at Restored Life Ministries, 1117 Innisfallen Ave. in Springfield. The burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery, according to his obituary. Arrangements are by Kinley Funeral Home.