Gabriel Brothers to open facility in Springfield, create more than 800 jobs

A department store chain will be building its largest distribution facility at the Prime Ohio II Industrial Park in Springfield and is expected to create more than 800 full-time and part-time jobs over a period of five years.
Gabriel Brothers Inc., also known as Gabe’s, announced this morning that it would be constructing its new facility on 114 acres of property at the industrial park and will start construction this month.
Gabe’s is expected to start the hiring process by fall of next year. The large distribution facility is expected to open and be fully operational by February 2023.
The project is expected to costs a total of $77.5 million and the jobs that Gabe’s plans to fill in the area over a five year period includes material handlers, packers, sorters, equipment operation, truck drivers, counters, maintenance, administration, supervisors and managers.