Gas prices today jump 11% to $4.79 a gallon at some area gas stations

Of those who say they are staying home or are unsure about their summer travel plans, more than 40 percent cite gas prices as the biggest factor influencing that decision.

“Even at the $4 price point, people were still going to travel,” Hitchens said. “I feel like we kind of eased into it and now we’re at what, $4.50? If we hit $5 (this summer), and that’s a real possibility, I would really be curious myself to know people’s feelings on it and how much that impacts their travel. It’ll be interesting to see what the summer brings.”

GasBuddy, a tech company that operates apps and websites based on finding real-time fuel prices at gas stations, on Thursday released the results of its annual summer travel survey revealing that even with record high gasoline prices, 58% of Americans intend to road trip this summer, a rise from last summer, when gas prices were nearly $1.50 per gallon lower.

“While the high prices may not stand in the way of Americans summer travel plans, nearly two-thirds have yet to confirm their plans, with 38% saying that high inflation is leading to difficulty in planning summer trips,” the company said.