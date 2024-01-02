Global TV audience sees Mason High School band in Rose Parade

It was the second time the Marching Mason Comets had received the coveted invitation to perform in the prestigious Rose Parade, having first done so in 2016.

Among the thousands lining the parade route Monday was Tracey Carson, spokeswoman for Mason Schools, whose southern Warren County district borders Butler County.

“Our band’s impressive wall of sound and striking visuals brought big cheers from fans in the stands,” said Carson.

“And, to think that this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity has been earned by our students, alumni, directors and families twice,” she said in reference to the hundreds of Mason band parents, volunteers and supporters who accompanied the student marchers on their 2,000-mile trip to California.

Mason High School, which enrolls students from the city of Mason and Deerfield Twp., is the largest in Ohio with more than 3,500 students.

Only 20 high school marching bands in America are invited to march in the parade, which is also one of the longest in the nation at more than five miles during its event.

Mason Band Director Jason Sleppy, who has led the band since 2018, said the holiday performance “will be a memory that lasts a lifetime” for the teens and everyone involved.

“It takes a huge and dedicated team to make these opportunities happen for our students. We have an instructional staff that is dedicated to helping the students succeed at the highest performance levels,” said Sleppy before the band flew to California last week to prepare.

“Our team of parent volunteers is unparalleled in their generosity of time and effort. From organizing uniforms, to moving our fleet of equipment around, to planning and organizing our travel, to chaperoning events — the list goes on. It takes a community and the Mason community is absolutely incredible.”

Carson said Mason alumni from around the country reacted immediately to seeing their school on the international stage.

“As my own family sat in the stands … with proud Mason band families, I was getting texts from home from parents of band alum and also seeing excited social media posts from Comets across the country.”