Grand jury indictment: Butler County inmate conspired to commit murder

Grubb, who was already facing an aggravated burglary charge, is accused of offering an initial payment of $100 to the informant via his jail commissary account and a gun, then would pay an additional $2,500 for the murder.

Court records said Grubb met with the informant to provide details about the victim, including social media accounts, address, the type of car, and family information, down to the bus stop of the victim’s child. Prosecutors said he “did not care if the intended victim’s child was also killed during the shooting.”

Prosecutors said Grubb engaged his mother to deposit the $100 initial payment in the informant’s commissary account, which she did.

The intended victim’s identity was redacted from the indictment.

Court records also show Grubb told the informant how he wanted the murder to be carried out, and if that person “would not carry out the murder of his intended victim, the defendant would find someone else.”

Grubb has been in the Butler County Jail in Hamilton since Dec. 13 related to an aggravated burglary charge, a first-degree felony, with a firearm specification. Grubb is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon for a plea or trial setting hearing. He is now scheduled for an arraignment at that time on the conspiracy charge, according to court records.