Great Wolf Lodge launches ‘Adventure Training’ with Gabrielle Union

Great Wolf Lodge in Mason now has a workout for families called “Adventure Training with the Great Wolf Pack,” and it is hosted by famed actress Gabrielle Union for guests to get a high-energy exercise in ahead of their day at the venue.

Union, an actress, producer, best-selling author, and a “Time100″ cover honoree, has partnered with Great Wolf Lodge to develop an Adventure Training program at all 19 U.S. resort locations. The program was launched Oct. 1.

It was developed alongside her longtime fitness coach Gregg Miele and is a 15-minute program led, via recorded video, by Union and Miele. The program features Union and Coach Gregg’s approach to stretching, strength training and cardio — with a Great Wolf Lodge twist.

The program is part of Great Wolf Lodge’s Pack of Parents initiative, which brings together celebrity experts in design, entertainment, fashion and now wellness to create unique, family focused programs for the nationwide indoor waterpark resort.

The Journal-News spoke with Kevin Eldridge, general manager, Great Wolf Lodge Mason in a Q & A to find out more about “Adventure Training with the Great Wolf Pack” hosted by Gabrielle Union.

QUESTION: Why did you want to make Adventure Training available for guests?

ELDRIDGE: Our main audience are families, and kids are looking for activities to burn pent up energy before the water park opens. So, we decided to put together a family-friendly morning workout program to help families burn off energy and prepare for their day of adventures at Great Wolf Lodge. We’re extremely fortunate to have been able to collaborate with Gabrielle Union on this project. She brought such great energy and a true passion for fitness.

Q: What are you most excited about as far as launching the new program?

A: We are most excited about providing a fun, entertaining new program that families can do together. The movements and exercises are designed so parents can do them alongside their kids — and both will find it engaging, fun and get the heart beating a bit. We are always looking for exciting ways to enhance the Great Wolf Lodge experience for our guests, and we can’t wait to see the smiles this program will create for families.

Q: Tell us about the family aspect of the program since the Adventure Training allows families to flex, stretch and do cardio together?

A: Gabrielle Union and her personal trainer, Gregg Miele, take participants through a fun fitness program specifically designed so children, parents and even grandparents can do the exercises together. The program kicks-off with simple stretches and moves to strength training and cardio exercises before wrapping up with a cool down program.

Q: Can you touch on the fun aspects of the program?

A: All the movements and exercises in the fitness program relate to characters and stories from our Great Wolf Pack. Some examples include Sammy Squirrel toe walks, Brinley Bear crawls and Wiley Wolf mountain climbers. Additionally, characters from the Great Wolf Pack make animated cameos during the workout to help children stay engaged and entertained throughout the program.

Q: Why would you encourage guests to participate? And what do they need to do to participate?

A: The new Adventure Training program is available to all our guests and is a great way to invigorate your little ones to get ready for a day filled with fun inside the water park. Adventure Training: Get Fit with the Great Wolf Pack complements our other free entertainment offerings available in the Grand Lobby including the nightly dance party, character meet-and-greets, arts and crafts and a nightly story telling experience. The program will run through Aug. 31, 2024.

More details

Great Wolf Lodge in Mason is located at 2501 Great Wolf Drive, very close to Kings Island amusement park. Find it online at greatwolf.com/mason.