Greene County finds minimal traces of PFAS in water bought from Dayton, Montgomery County

Polyfluoroalkyl substances — or PFAS — include various types of substances known as PFOA, PFOS and GenX. They were once used in manufacturing, carpeting, upholstery, food packaging and other commercial and military uses. The substances were — and still are, in some places — used to extinguish fires that couldn’t be extinguished with water alone.

Studies suggest that exposure to the chemical might affect pregnancy, increase cholesterol levels and cause some forms of cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There were no PFAS in the four wellfields that the county sources water from. There were also no PFAS detected in the water the county buys from Fairborn.

“We are very please with the results,” Tincu said. “This is why we wanted to make sure that we tested all sources.”

Tincu said the county may do another round of water sampling in the future. He said the county might consider doing testing once a year or once every other year.

Tincu said less than 10% of Greene County’s total water sales come from Fairborn, Dayton and Montgomery County. The concentration of PFAS compounds found at these three connections were less than 15% of the Ohio EPA action level for any of the regulated PFAS compounds. The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio EPA have set that limit based on research, Tincu said.

“At this point, what we know, it is not an immediate or even a long-term health concern,” Tincu said.

If a Greene County water customer has questions about this, they can call (937) 562-7450 or check what water source their address is serviced by on the Green County engineer’s website.

Each of these locations are in Greene County’s plans for conversion to county-owned sourced and facilities in the coming years, as a new water treatment plant and water softening system comes online.

The water treatment plant expansion project will cost about $35 million. Construction of the plant could start at the end of 2021 or early 2022, with the plant being operational by the middle of 2023, Tincu said.

Michigan-based LimnoTech, working with the Miami Conservancy District, will study Dayton’s water quality and the city’s water infrastructure. The project is expected to last about eight months, U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, and his 13-member water quality panel announced at the end of January.