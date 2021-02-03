Greene County governments that need help with projects offered new funding source

“All together, we have $1 million worth of money going toward setting up a pro-business environment in Greene County,” Henry said.

The new grant will help Greene County jurisdictions with things like road extensions, utility extensions, demolition or municipal fiber. Grants may also be awarded for community-based projects which improve the quality of life for residents such as parks, shared spaces and “main-street” or downtown improvements.

Ideal grant requests will better position jurisdictions to compete for development projects at both state and local levels, Henry said.

Explore Greene County could create new municipal grant program

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis throughout the year and jurisdictions can apply for grants from this program on an annual basis.

Henry said up to $20,000 will be awarded for the types of projects that include due-diligence and development studies, up to $100,000 for main street improvement projects, up to $200,000 for projects that involve demolition or site development and $200,000 and up could be awarded for infrastructure or utility improvement projects.

Projects will be graded by the Department of Development staff. The Greene County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) will then recommend projects to county commissioners for approval.

The projects will be scored based on how the project would improve quality of life, if the project has letters of support, how long the project would benefit the county and the potential for future projects from the project.

A jurisdiction may only apply for one grant application at a time. Once an award has been issued, jurisdictions have 12 months to verify that the money has been encumbered for the intended purpose and 24 months to spend it. Clawbacks could be initiated for nonperformance, Henry said.

Funds left over at the end of the calendar year may be divided amongst the remaining municipalities who did not receive grant funds. The distribution formula will be determined based on funds available and will be at the discretion of the county commissioners, Henry said.