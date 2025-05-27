Greg Bisdorf dies; lived 17Strong’s ‘We is greater than Me’ motto

On Sunday morning, the man many said could be 17Strong’s Volunteer of the Year every year — he was bestowed the honor in 2023 — died in his sleep. He was 41.

“It’s just a huge hole in everybody’s heart,” said Kathy Klink, a board member of 17Strong and a friend of Bisdorf.

Bisdorf was in Indianapolis, planning to watch Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 with his brother, Kyle, when he died in his sleep, according to friends.

Bisdorf worked for Kivac in Hamilton’s Lindenwald neighborhood and lived in the community.

“I didn’t take that (request to vice chair) lightly, especially coming from him,” said Davidson. “He had proven his dedication to service, and to have him tap me, as one of the new guys, meant a lot that he believed in me enough to think I was ready for that job so soon.”

In addition to 17Strong activities, which are extensive, he was also involved with the Corn Stand Jam, a Hamilton concert that supports mental health awareness. He was also at RiversEdge summer concerts in Hamilton.

Councilman Joel Lauer and Artspace Hamilton Lofts Community Manager both said Bisdorf was the one person they sought out to improve their moods.

“I was never in a bad mood around him,” Lauer said. “He kind of softened my heart a little bit, just on his attitude about Hamilton. He was pretty amazing.”

Stark said Bisdorf was “a quiet servant leader, and his actions set the example. ” Though he was never named Hamilton’s Citizen of the Year, Bisdorf was really “Hamilton’s Citizen of our Time.”

“Regardless of how my night was going, if I could just find Greg, and let that warmth and infectious and affirming laugh of his affect me, then I was going to have a wonderful night,“ Stark said. ”He was the person you hoped you’d see."

A ceremony for Bisdorf is planned for 2 p.m. June 8 at Municipal Brew Works, 20 High St., in downtown Hamilton. In the event of inclement weather, it will be held at Hamilton City Hall, 345 High St.

A GoFundMe account is planned to be created to help cover any funeral expenses, but mostly it will be used to fund legacy projects in Bisdorf’s honor, such as for 17Strong and other local organizations.