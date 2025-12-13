Habitat for Humanity welcomes new homeowner just in time for the holidays

Gwendolyn Iheme, center, celebrates by holding a key to her new house that was given to her by Springfield Restore manager Rathena Austin, right, during a home dedication hosted by the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, in Springfield. The ceremony was for Iheme, who will live in the house with her 8-year-old granddaughter Rileyanna Foster. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

Gwendolyn Iheme, center, celebrates by holding a key to her new house that was given to her by Springfield Restore manager Rathena Austin, right, during a home dedication hosted by the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, in Springfield. The ceremony was for Iheme, who will live in the house with her 8-year-old granddaughter Rileyanna Foster. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF
News
By Ismael David Mujahid
51 minutes ago
X

Gwendolyn Iheme’s dream of owning a home came true in front of family, friends and dozens of local community members gathered in Springfield on Friday for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton’s latest home dedication ceremony.

“It means stability. It means more safety because, being disabled, I was in a home where you had (to go) up and down steps. They made this where it’s safe for me, and I feel like they went all out and customed this home with me in mind,” Iheme told the Springfield News-Sun.

The celebratory event capped hundreds of hours of hard work by all parties involved. Applicants to the habitat program are required to put in sweat equity with the organization to receive their home. At 575 hours, Iheme put in more than double the amount required. It was a contribution Rathena Austin — manager of the Springfield Restore where Iheme volunteered — was eager to commemorate.

Norm Miozzi, executive director of the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton, speaks to attendees of a home dedication hosted by the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton on Friday, December 12, 2025, in Springfield. The ceremony was for Gwendolyn Iheme, who will live in the house with her 8-year-old granddaughter Rileyanna Foster. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

icon to expand image

“Once she reached her hours, she saw that the need to help was so great there in the store, because we were struggling, she just came back every Thursday. That’s how she reached over 500 hours of sweat equity, she just doubled it easily,” Austin said.

ExploreSpringfield works toward homeless solutions as shelter closures near

Iheme’s dedication and personality has helped her become a fixture at the Springfield Restore. Members of Austin’s team were teary-eyed as they watched their manager hand over the keys to the house in front of Iheme’s granddaughters, State Senator Kyle Koehler and religious leaders.

“Gwen really is a part of my family just like everyone that comes in there. We know them by name; it’s awesome. It, from day one, stole my heart,” Austin said.

Rileyanna Foster, left, 8, and her cousin Imani Fudge look at drawers in a bathroom following a home dedication hosted by the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, in Springfield. The ceremony was for Foster and her grandmother Gwendolyn Iheme, who will live in this house. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

icon to expand image

For Norm Miozzi, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton, Iheme’s personality and warmth were what made the project so special.

“This has been a great project for us because it’s a partnership between Cliff Park School and their students, Habitat for Humanity, of course the State of Ohio and the city of Springfield,” Miozzi said.

The house was gutted and completely renovated with help from Cliff Park School students as part of their workforce development, according to Miozzi. Work was done to ensure Iheme could enter and leave her new house safely.

ExploreDocumentary highlights housing, evictions struggles
Imani Fudge, left, and her cousin Rileyanna Foster, 8, collaborate to turn on the lights following a home dedication hosted by the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, in Springfield. The ceremony was for Foster and her grandmother Gwendolyn Iheme, who will live in this house. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

icon to expand image

“It’s a home. One thing Habitat (for Humanity) believes is a home is an anchor; it doesn’t just provide financial opportunities, but it provides stability for the family,” Miozzi said.

Chad Wilson, executive director for United Way of Clark, Champaign, and Madison Counties, was one of many guests there to lend his support to Iheme and the work of Habitat for Humanity. With years of experience working with the organization, he offered insight into just how transformative Habitat for Humanity’s work can be.

“Homeownership changes financial futures. It changes legacies. It gives families a place to come and have holidays that aren’t cramped into small apartments. And that’s honestly what I love so much about it,” Wilson said.

For Iheme, the road to owning her first home started with a call to 211. The non-emergency resource numbers allows United Way to connect community members with dozens of transformative resources and programs such as Habitat for Humanity.

“Everyone who touches one of these houses, be they a volunteer or staff member or the community that came in to congratulate, is changed. All you have to do is come to one of these and see it happen,” he said.

That change could be seen on Iheme’s face as she smiled, dangling her keys.

“If I can do it, other people can do it. I think it shows that with hard work and stability you can do it. You can get your own home,” Iheme said.

Gwendolyn Iheme cheers as she's acknowledged during a home dedication hosted by the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, in Springfield. The ceremony was for Iheme, who will live in the house with her 8-year-old granddaughter Rileyanna Foster. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

icon to expand image

In Other News
1
Former New Miami auxiliary cop arraigned on felony charges
2
Third suspect indicted in case of pregnant woman found in container
3
Man accused of killing Middletown man in 2023 crash apprehended by US...
4
Butler County Jail medical costs surge past $746K in 2025 — up $214K in...
5
Springfield performing arts group to present ‘A Christmas Carol’ with...

About the Author

Ismael David Mujahid