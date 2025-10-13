Hamilton breweries bring home gold at 2025 Great American Beer Festival

The Third Eye Brewing/Municipal Brew Works collaboration win was just one of the honors Third Eye Brewing took home as they were also named Brewery of the Year for the second time in the past three years.

The brewer also won gold for its pumpkin beer, Gourd Darn It!, and Scotch ale, Higher Consciousness. It earned a silver medal for its silver for its Wired Euphoria in the coffee stout or porter category and bronze in its collaboration with Narrow Path Brewing on its Mounds of Importance beer.

Third Eye Brewing opened in November 2023 its second location in the former Pepsi bottling plant at 850 Erie Boulevard, which is also Ohio 4 and just north of Grand Boulevard. Its original location is on Chester Road in Sharonville, which opened in June 2020.

This was the second Brewery of the Year honors this year, as well. Earlier this year, Third Eye Brewing won the 2025 U.S. Open Beer Championship Brewery of the Year. They were previously named the 2024 Grand National Champion by the U.S. Open Beer Championships.

Third Eye Brewing co-founder Tom Collins called the wins “an incredible honor.”

“Doing it alongside our friends at Municipal Brew Works makes it even more special,” he said. “Hamilton’s craft beer scene continues to grow stronger, and these awards prove that some of the best beer in the country is being brewed right here in our city.”

Municipal Brew Works co-founder Jim Goodman said the Third Eye Brewing collaboration “represents the spirit of community that defines Hamilton. Route 4 Revive-Ale started as a fun idea between neighbors, and now it’s a gold medal beer at the GABF. We couldn’t be prouder.”

Beer isn’t the only thing Third Eye Brewing and Municipal Brew Works are known for. Both are past recipients of the Greater Cincinnati Brewers Philanthropy Award, presented by the Cincy Toolbank, recognizing continued dedication to community service and local impact.

Though Third Eye Brewing was named Brewery of the Year again, Municipal Brew Works remains the local favorite. In the Journal-News’ Best of Butler County, Municipal won the brewery/distillery category for three straight years.