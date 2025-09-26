Hamilton council supports Butler County Commission’s tax break plan

This week, Butler County commissioners approved a total of $20.1 million property tax breaks for property owners. There are two avenues the tax breaks would be rebated, the first in the form of a tax savings, equating to about $100 for every $100,000 of home valuation. The second path is targeted relief to homeowners who qualify for the Ohio Homestead exemption, which is around 19,000 homeowners. The Homestead exemption is for low-income senior citizens, permanent or totally disabled Ohioans, and surviving spouses of public service officers killed in the line of duty to reduce property tax bills.

“(Butler County) Commissioner (Don) Dixon is making a call to action, and I told him I would join him on this and bring this to council,” said Hamilton City Councilmember Michael Ryan. “He is clearly unhappy with the state’s handling of the situation. He’s asking anybody who’s interested in fighting to keep our taxes low to join this effort.”

Councilmembers Joel Lauer and Tim Naab said at Wednesday’s City Council meeting they’ll join Ryan in backing the county commission’s efforts.

“I’ve been very discouraged by the decisions that have been made on the as far as excessive taxation,” said Lauer, a teacher at Garfield Middle School. “I’ve addressed this a couple of times. I have great concerns how this would affect our public schools. Our public schools are important, and this will have a major impact on our students as well as our teachers.”

The commissioner’s decision at a time when state lawmakers are debating how to address rising property tax increases, including a measure to eliminate property taxes in Ohio. But Dixon said at a Sept. 22 press conference Butler County can’t wait for Ohio lawmakers.

In July, Gov. Mike DeWine formed a property tax reform committee tasked to come up with recommendations by Tuesday. Councilman Tim Naab said the issue on property taxes in Ohio, which rose 37% in Butler County after the 2023 triennial review, has “run rampant” and why DeWine formed the special committee.

“I’m glad the city is part this $20 million the county is giving back to the citizens,” he said. “It’s certainly not the end all, I think we have a lot more work in front of us.”