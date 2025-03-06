Hamilton man charged with aggravated burglary for apartment break-in

Breaking: Area federal properties on DOGE list of terminated leases

A Butler County grand jury indicted a 22-year-old Hamilton man this week on aggravated burglary and assault.

The aggravated burglary charge Ramiro Gamas Ailon, of Park Avenue in Hamilton, faces is a a first-degree felony, according to the indictment, and according to Ohio law faces a minimum of three years in prison. The assault charge is a first-degree misdemeanor, and is punishable up to six months in jail.

Ailon forced his into an apartment Jan 17 at Park Avenue building by breaking the front screen door and opening the main door, according to a Hamilton police report. Ailon lived in the same building.

“The suspect then walked upstairs and began physically attacking” a 29-year-old man who lived in the apartment, according to the report.

The assault victim sustained a minor injury, police reported. His 30-year-old female roommate was not injured.

Ramiro Ailon, 22, of Hamilton, was charged with aggravated burglary (F1) and assault (M1) after police say he broke into the apartment of his neighbors. He was indicated on the charges by the Butler County grand jury on March 5, 2025.

Hamilton Municipal Court initially heard the case, and on Jan. 27, it was bound over to the Butler County grand jury, which returned the two-count indictment this week. An arraignment hearing for Ailon is scheduled for Wednesday before Judge Greg Howard in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

