Hamilton man charged with aggravated burglary for apartment break-in

Ailon forced his into an apartment Jan 17 at Park Avenue building by breaking the front screen door and opening the main door, according to a Hamilton police report. Ailon lived in the same building.

“The suspect then walked upstairs and began physically attacking” a 29-year-old man who lived in the apartment, according to the report.

The assault victim sustained a minor injury, police reported. His 30-year-old female roommate was not injured.

Credit: Michael D. Pitman Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Explore Click here for more Crime and Police news

Hamilton Municipal Court initially heard the case, and on Jan. 27, it was bound over to the Butler County grand jury, which returned the two-count indictment this week. An arraignment hearing for Ailon is scheduled for Wednesday before Judge Greg Howard in Butler County Common Pleas Court.