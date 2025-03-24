Hamilton man charged with rape, crimes against children

Breaking: Deputies investigating after human remains found in Harrison Twp.

Roger Reed, 40, of Hamilton, was arraigned on Monday morning, March 24, 2025, before Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Howard, after being indicted on 10 felony counts, including rape, gross sexual imposition and sexual battery. The two rape charges carry a maximum lifetime sentence as the alleged victims were under 13 years old. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

A Hamilton man directly indicted by a Butler County grand jury this month faces nearly a dozen sex-related crimes against children.

Roger Reed, 40, two counts of rape, both first-degree felonies, two counts of sexual battery, both third-degree felonies, and five counts of gross sexual imposition, both fourth-degree felonies. The grand jury directly indicted him on all 10 counts.

A cash or surety bond was set at $500,000.

During Reed’s arraignment, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lindsay Sheehan stated the defendant assaulted his stepdaughters. According to the indictment, the alleged assaults occurred as early as December 2019 and as recently as December 2024, and four of the counts allegedly occurred with victims were under 13 years old.

The one of the two alleged rapes was said to have occurred between Nov. 1, 2020 and Oct. 31, 2022, and the other between Nov. 1, 2021 and Oct. 31, 2023, according to court records.

Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Howard addresses Roger Reed, 40, of Hamilton, who was arraigned on Monday morning, March 24, 2025, after being indicted on 10 felony counts, including rape, gross sexual imposition and sexual battery. The two rape charges carry a maximum lifetime sentence as the alleged victims were under 13 years old. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

icon to expand image

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Reed appeared before Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Howard on Monday morning without an attorney, telling the jurist he planned to retain an attorney. He said he had received a copy of the indictment and waived its reading in open court. The judge advised Reed of the potential maximum prison terms if he’s found guilty of the alleged crimes.

“Mr. Reed, two of these charges, counts 2 and 3, just to let you know, do carry the potential of a life sentence in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections just because of the nature of the allegations,” the judge said of the two rape counts.

Howard said Reed is to be back in court at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for a plea or trial setting hearing, whether he was able to to retain an attorney. If he can’t retain attorney by Wednesday’s hearing, Howard said the court will then address the issue of legal representation.

