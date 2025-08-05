Hamilton man indicted on arson after allegedly setting Mustang on fire

Breaking: Gas stations reconsidering locating in Tipp City; QuikTrip backs out

22 minutes ago
A Hamilton man was indicted by a Butler Count Grand Jury for setting his 2004 Mustang on fire in June.

Gregory W. Hays, 58, of Hamilton, faces an arson charge, a fourth-degree felony, and two first-degree misdemeanor charges, insurance fraud and making false alarms.

Just after 11 a.m. on June 6, police officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Martin Avenue for a report of a vehicle fire, according to the police and fire reports.

Hamilton police and fire investigators said Hays’ Mustang was intentionally set on fire, but was out by the time police officers arrived. The fire department crews did not respond, however, the vehicle was transported to the municipal garage for a fire investigation.

The police report indicated “the suspect by means of fire, knowingly caused a substantial risk of physical harm to the victim’s property.” It sites Hays as the victim.

Investigator Trevor Snider reported a flammable liquid was used to intentionally ignite the fire. It was started in the front seat of the Mustang, according to the report. The reported value was $5,000.

A criminal warrant was issued for Hays’ arrest on July 28. When Hays is in custody, Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer McElfresh will preside.

