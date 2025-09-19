Hamilton police investigate shooting where man was shot in the chest

Breaking: 21-year-old motorcyclist killed in Miami County crash

2 minutes ago
A man with a gun shot wound was found running along Franklin Street in Hamilton in the early hours of Friday morning, according to Hamilton police.

Just after 2 p.m., officers responded to the area, locating the person in the 1400 block of Western Avenue with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

The Hamilton Fire Department transported the person to Kettering Health Hamilton by ambulance, where he was later flown by medical helicopter to Kettering Health Dayton.

Hamilton called in the SWAT team to clear a house on Franklin Street.

Detectives were called to Franklin Street as officers secured the scene searching for a suspect. A person of interest was located and questioned by detectives.

At this time, investigators are not looking at anyone else and there is no further threat to the neighborhood, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Hamilton Police Department Investigations Section at 513-868-5811, ext. 2002, or Detective Katherine Johnson at 513-868-5811, ext. 1235.

