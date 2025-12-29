Hamilton police investigate synagogue bomb threat

Police today blocked off Butler Street in Hamilton near Beth Israel Synagogue because of a reported bomb threat.
The synagogue received an email bomb threat over the weekend, said police Chief Trent Chenoweth. He said they have cleared the scene after checking the building and perimeter.
“There’s nothing suspicious at this time,” he said.
The chief said this seems to be part of several hoax threats sent over the weekend in the region.
