Hamilton police investigate synagogue bomb threat

Police said the threat was emailed to multiple places in the region.
A bomb threat was emailed over the weekend to Beth Israel Synagogue on Butler Street in Hamilton. Police checked the synagogue on Monday morning, Dec. 29, 2025, but found nothing suspicious. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

1 minute ago
Police today blocked off Butler Street in Hamilton near Beth Israel Synagogue because of a reported bomb threat.

The synagogue received an email bomb threat over the weekend, said police Chief Trent Chenoweth. He said they have cleared the scene after checking the building and perimeter.

“There’s nothing suspicious at this time,” he said.

The chief said this seems to be part of several hoax threats sent over the weekend in the region.

Michael D. Pitman had been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He last covered the city of Hamilton before his retirement on Dec. 31, 2025.