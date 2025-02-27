Breaking: Michelle Trachtenberg, 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' and 'Harriet the Spy' star, dies at 39

Hamilton police looking for man considered ‘armed and dangerous’

23 minutes ago
The Hamilton police is looking for a man connected to a late Sunday afternoon shooting.

Cristian Pujols is wanted in connection to a shooting at a residential home Center Street, where police say a 20-year-old man was shot. The victim sustained serious wounds, police reported.

Cristian Pujols Is wanted by Hamilton Police related to a shooting on Feb. 23, 2025, on Center Street. PROVIDED

Police said Pujols should be “considered armed and dangerous.”

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please call Detective Katherine Johnson at 513-868-5811, extension 1235 or email her at katie.johnson@hamilton-oh.gov.

