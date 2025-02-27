Hamilton police looking for man considered ‘armed and dangerous’

The Hamilton police is looking for a man connected to a late Sunday afternoon shooting.
Cristian Pujols is wanted in connection to a shooting at a residential home Center Street, where police say a 20-year-old man was shot. The victim sustained serious wounds, police reported.
Police said Pujols should be “considered armed and dangerous.”
If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please call Detective Katherine Johnson at 513-868-5811, extension 1235 or email her at katie.johnson@hamilton-oh.gov.
