Have you seen him? 76-year-old with dementia missing from Champaign County

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 76-year-old man with dementia who was reported missing Wednesday evening in Champaign County.

Roger Sexton left his home on Kiser Lake Road in Champaign County around 7 p.m. on Tuesday with his small Maltese dog named Baby.

Sexton is a white man, stands 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. It is unknown what he was wearing when he went missing but law enforcement said that he has a hat that he wears all the time.

Champaign County law enforcement said that Sexton may be in a black 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt with OH plate number KBP3745, like the one pictured below.