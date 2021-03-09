Have you seen missing 67-year-old Hamilton man with dementia?

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for a 67-year-old Hamilton man with dementia who drove away from his residence and failed to return.
According to the sheriff’s office, Sol Fahuna left his home on Gilmore Road in Hamilton at 10 a.m. Monday morning.
He drove a yellow 1980 Mercedes Benz with license plate number HDJ3429. Police included a photo of a similar vehicle, but added that the photo was not of Sol Fahuna’s car.
Fahuna is a white man, is 5 foot, 8 inches tall, weighs 195 pounds and had black hair and green eyes.
In addition to dementia, police said Fahuna suffers from serious medical conditions, and they are concerned for his safety.
Police asked anyone who sees Fahuna or his vehicle to call 911, or call 1-866-693-9171 to be transferred to the sheriff’s office or hear the alert information.