Hearing for Middletown man charged with killing uncle continued; defense reviewing evidence

At Fuller’s court appearance in Middletown Municipal Court last week, his mother and Terry Fuller’s sister, Tina Fuller, said her son “snapped,” he was scared for his life and he was protecting his family. She said her son was “not in the right state of mind” and the fatal shooting never should have happened.

Middletown police were called at 10:30 p.m. Aug. 1 on a report of several shots fired near Grand Avenue and Wilson Street. Birk said the dispute between the two men started earlier in the night, then “rolled over” until the deadly shooting.

Terry Fuller died at the scene. His body was on the sidewalk curb when officers arrived. While no gun was recovered, police officers found more than 20 casings in the area, Birk said.

Denzel Fuller was tracked down by police and taken into custody in an apartment in the 600 block of Lafayette Avenue.

He previously was arrested in September 2017 for the robbery and assault of a pizza delivery driver on Hill Avenue in Middletown, according to court records. He pleaded guilty to robbery, a third-degree felony, in Butler County Common Pleas Court and was sentenced to two years in prison.