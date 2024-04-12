Highway patrol IDs man who died after 2-vehicle crash in Clark County

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Urbana Road, which was shut down in both directions after a pickup truck and car collided, nearly head-on, in the northbound lanes, according to Sgt. J-Vonne Humphreys of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post.

A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was headed south on Union Road when a 2016 Ford Escape, driven by Oglesbee, pulled out of a private drive in the southbound lanes at the time of the crash, the highway patrol said in a release.

The impact forced the vehicles to cross the median before coming to rest in the northbound lanes, the patrol said.

Oglesbee was taken by ground ambulance to Springfield Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, OSHP said. The driver of the pickup truck sustained serious, but not life-threatening, injuries, and was taken by ground ambulance to Miami Valley Hospital.

CareFlight was unable to fly initially when a medical helicopter was requested.

In addition to troopers, emergency personnel from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Moorefield Twp. Fire and EMS were on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.