Holiday giving: 6 tips for end-of-year donations

Support for Booker T. Washington Community Center helps, among other things, provide winter essentials such as hats, gloves, scarves, and coats for children.

Support for Inspiration Studios benefits its programs at InsideOut Studio, Inclusive Wellness and Inspired Transportation.

Inspiration Studios and Booker T. Washington Center are examples of organizations involved in the 2025 Holiday Giving Hub.

“This platform is based on best practices we’ve seen from community foundations across the country, and it reflects our commitment to bringing people together to support the needs of our community,” he said.

Strengthening the community through giving is only possible by the generosity of its residents, said Hamilton Community Foundation President and CEO John Guidugli.

“Local nonprofits are experiencing increased demand during the holiday season, and this platform allows the community to respond quickly and thoughtfully to those needs,” said Tracy Eads, Hamilton Community Foundation community investment officer.

Whether it’s a last-minute thought or a planned donation, this is the time of year to be thinking about charitable donations, said Laura Hiler, of the accounting firm the Hiler Company.

“Recent tax law changes may affect how you and your advisors approach your year-end planning,” said the board member of the Ross Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Hamilton Community Foundation.

Here are six tips Hiler has to offer when making year-end donations:

Appreciated assets are still smart

Gifts of long‑term appreciated assets, such as stock, “continues to be one of the most tax-savvy ways to give compared to cash,” she said. Donating these assets can help maximize one’s impact while offering meaningful tax advantages.

Make the most of your IRA

Anyone 70.5 years and older can transfer up to $108,000 in 2025 directly to qualified charities through a Qualified Charitable Distribution. Hiler said, " It can count toward the required minimum distribution as it avoids taxable income, and is one of the best tools for charitable giving we have access to.”

Think about timing larger gifts

Families who usually itemize — or who are considering a larger charitable gift — may want to make those gifts in 2025, especially if they are in higher income tax brackets, Hiler said.

There will be a new “floor” in 2026 which means only contributions above a half percent of your income will be deductible.

“For most households, the effect will be relatively small, but for higher earners, this shift could significantly reduce deductions,” she said.

Consider your legacy

The higher estate tax exemptions are now permanent, so fewer families will face estate tax. Even so, Hiler said, planned giving remains “a powerful way to support the causes you care about.”

For example, the Hamilton and Middletown community foundations have a Legacy Society, which helps donors make estate gifts while giving added flexibility over time. This means a donor can support their charitable interest while generating tax savings, and even personal income, through deferred gifts.

Look ahead to 2026

Taxpayers will be able to take an “off-the-top” deduction up to $1,000 for cash gifts beginning in 2026. Married couples filing jointly will be able to deduct up to $2,000.

Hiler said this new universal deduction will make charitable giving more accessible to households that do not itemize.

Remember your “why”

Tax benefits are just part of the picture," Hiler said.

“Supporting causes you care about strengthens our community today and for the future.

The Holiday Giving Hub is open through Dec. 31, but it’s not the only way to support a worthy cause. The Hamilton Community Foundation (as well as its affiliates in Fairfield and Ross) and the Middletown Community Foundation manage a number of funds where donors can receive a tax benefit.

Opportunities in the Giving Hub are submitted directly by participating nonprofits and range from support for children and families, opportunity and inclusive programs, food and basic needs assistance, and other time-sensitive initiatives.

Each listing outlines the organization’s immediate priorities and how contributions will be used, helping donors clearly understand the purpose and impact of their gift while enabling nonprofits to respond more effectively to seasonal challenges.

To explore the Holiday Giving Hub and view current opportunities to give, visit the Holiday Gift Giving Hub page on the Hamilton Community Foundation’s website.