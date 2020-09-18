‘Homecoming’ dances planned for students at event center

Homecoming dances at most area school districts have been cancelled due to the pandemic, but a group of parents are planning events because they said students shouldn’t be stopped from enjoying themselves.
Dayton native Monique Trice has planned seven events in October where she said students from Trotwood-Madison High School and Dayton Public Schools will be able to attend “homecoming” dances.
The red-carpet themed events will be held at the White House Event Center at 101 E. Second St. in downtown Dayton. The dances will have a photographer and DJ, and students will vote for homecoming king and queen to be crowned.
Students will be required to wear a mask, maintain social distancing, and have their temperatures checked before entering. Parent chaperones and security will also be there to monitor if students are following guidelines, Trice said.
Students are allowed to bring a date from another school, but the dances have a 110-person limit.
“It’s limited capacity and is first come first served,” Trice said.
Earlier this year, the coronavirus pandemic cancelled proms and other social events for students. “The students are just at home, just doing virtual learning, and have basically been stripped of everything sports, entertainment, social life,” Trice said.
Trice saw homecoming as an opportunity to give the students something to do since restrictions on gatherings that were put in place in May have since been adjusted.
One parent said she doesn’t see the event as a safety hazard.
“I don’t see this event being different from us going to Lowes, Target or Kroger,” said parent Tiffanie Perry. “I have no concerns because my daughters cheer and they have been actively participating since July, once the city started opening up.”
Trice said the response has been positive. “Right now, it has been positive feedback for the most part. We couldn’t do every school because we only had so many sponsors. so that’s one thing that some people are asking.”
Dances scheduled
Trotwood Rams - Oct. 2
Dunbar Wolverines - Oct. 8
Stivers Tigers - Oct. 9
Thurgood Marshall Cougars - Oct. 15
Ponitz Panthers - Oct. 16
Meadowdale Lions - Oct. 23
For more info, call (614) 499-9948