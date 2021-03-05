How to donate: Fund established to help siblings of 6-year-old Middletown boy allegedly killed by mother

A fund to help the siblings of a 6-year-old boy allegedly killed by his mother and disposed of in the Ohio River has been established by Middletown officials.
The Middletown City School District, Middletown Police Department, the City of Middletown and local faith-based support groups opened the “James You Are Loved” Memorial Fund at First Financial Bank.
The purpose is to provide monetary support for James Hutchinson’s two siblings, Rachel and Lucas. All donations received will go to the siblings. The proceeds will not be used for funeral expenses, as the arrangements have been generously donated.
James was allegedly killed by his mother, Brittany Gosney, last weekend before she and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, disposed of his body in the river last Saturday, according to police and court documents. He was a first-grader at Rosa Parks Elementary School in Middletown.
Gosney told police she planned to abandon all three children at a Preble County park early Saturday morning when she ran over James when she tried to get back in her vehicle. The siblings were with her at the time and have since been removed from the home.
How to donate:
- To make a donation, you can visit or send an e-check to any First Financial Bank Branch using the name “James You Are Loved Memorial Fund.”
- You can mail a physical check to Middletown City School District, One Donham Plaza, 4th Floor, Middletown, OH 45042 to the attention of “James You Are Loved Memorial Fund.”
- Click here to donate online.
“Every child is deserving of love. As a Middie family, we loved James dearly and we will continue to love Rachel and Lucas. There is hope for a brighter future,” said Marlon Styles, Jr., Superintendent of Middletown City School District.
The death of 6-year-old James Hutchinson
A Middletown woman and her boyfriend face charges after they told police she killed 6-year-old James Hutchinson by accidentally running him over while trying to abandon him and then disposing of his body in the Ohio River.
