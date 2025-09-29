Human remains found in Enon backyard; sheriff’s office, BCI investigating

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human remains found Monday morning in Enon.
The remains were found in the backyard of a home in the 300 block of South Xenia Drive, Sheriff Chris Clark said.
The sheriff’s office is investigating with the assistance of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations.
Clark said there is “no imminent threat of danger to the public at this point,” and “there is not somebody at large that just did this.” He declined to share if foul play is suspected.
