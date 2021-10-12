dayton-daily-news logo
X

Human remains pulled from creek near I-70, Springfield police call reveals

Police lights
Caption
Police lights

News
By Jen Balduf - Staff WriterSydney Dawes - Springfield
10 minutes ago
Anonymous caller saw skull, other bones in duffle bag

An anonymous call led to the discovery Friday morning of human remains, which are under joint investigation by the Springfield Police Division and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

A call made around 11:30 a.m. on Friday to the Springfield police reported skeletal remains found inside a duffle bag in the area of Interstate 70 and state Route 72, according to police call records.

The anonymous caller said that while searching for items in a creek, the caller pulled a gray duffle bag from the water. Upon slicing the bag open, the caller noticed a skull and “a bunch of other bones” inside.

ExploreMan climbs Clark County substation, power cut to thousands, negotiators talk him down

“I tried to open one of the zippers, and the zipper part broke off, so I just cut a hole on the top of the bag,” the caller said, noting the bag would be located near a green electrical box near the water when police came to investigate it.

Police officers, deputies and detectives from both agencies responded on Friday.

The remains preliminarily have been confirmed as human by the Clark County Coroner’s Office and have been taken to the Miami Valley Crime Lab, deputies said.

There is no identifying information available, nor a cause, time, nor manner of death.

ExplorePREVIOUS: Human remains found in area of I-70, state Route 72 in Clark County

In Other News
1
Miami University recognizes Miami Tribe members removed from homes 175...
2
Senate candidate Mandel asked to leave Lakota school board meeting
3
Coke oven at Middletown Works idle and may be torn down; no layoffs...
4
Mason anti-abortion ordinance vote pushed back two weeks
5
One flown to hospital with serious injuries after US 68 crash near...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top