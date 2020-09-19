I-75 North closed near Troy after vehicle goes airborne, Careflight called to scene

All northbound lanes of I-75 are closed between Troy and Tipp City after Careflight was called to the scene of a crash, Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers reported. A vehicle reportedly went airborne and landed in a ditch near mile marker 71.6.
Initial reports said that two vehicles were involved in the crash. The cause of the crash and the extent of injuries was unknown, the dispatcher said.
Both the vehicles are reportedly off the road. Officers closed the highway so Careflight could land. Traffic cameras in the area show traffic is stopped.
Dispatchers said that two wrecker trucks were on the scene. However, it was unclear how long cleanup of the wreck could take.