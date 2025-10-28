I-75 overpass, ramp closed at Union Centre Boulevard for large tanker fire

Hazmat is on site for leaking fuel, and ODOT is enroute to inspect the bridge.

Union Centre Boulevard between Muhlhauser and Cincinnati Dayton Road is closed and will likely be closed for “some time,” according to Wooten.

The southbound entrance ramp is closed; the northbound entrance ramp is now open.

Resources have been called in from neighboring municipalities including Cincinnati Fire Department.

Traffic on I-75 near the area is at a standstill, according to Wooten, though all lanes are open.

The driver was able to evacuate the truck and there are no injuries.