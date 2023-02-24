Intel officials talk with Miami University students about career possibilities

Miami is part of the Ohio-southwest Alliance on Semiconductors and Integrated Scalable-Manufacturing led by the University of Cincinnati. There are more than 80 institutions participating across Ohio.

And Miami is also one of the core participants in Intel’s Ohio Semiconductor Education and Research Program. The program will fund collaborative proposals led by eight Ohio higher education institutions.

Intel officials said they learned more about Miami during their visit, and Evers talked about some of the similarities between the company and the university, including their shared “idea of tech as a force for good.”

Last year, Intel broke ground for two semiconductor fabrication plants in Licking County.

The $20 billion project is currently creating 7,000 construction jobs, 90% of them based in Ohio, Brinker said. Another 3,000 people will work at the plants in the initial phase once they open in 2025.

Economic projections are predicting once the Intel site is fully operational, it will generate more than $100 billion in capital not only to the area but throughout Ohio, in part through a new consortium of universities, which includes Miami – Butler County’s largest employer.

The Miami presentation included a question-and-answer period for the students.

Andrew Azeez, a sophomore marketing major from Cincinnati, said he learned new things from the presentation, including the job and internship opportunities that could be available to Miami students and graduates.

“Intel has a very robust hiring process,” Azeez said. “They’re going to be bringing in a lot of people soon, and that is probably something I should look into.”

Dayton Daily News Staff Writer Lynn Hulsey contributed to this story.