International Motors facility to be sold to defense, commercial vehicle manufacturer

“With the end of our contract manufacturing agreement, we have been working diligently to find a suitable path for the Springfield Assembly Plant,” said Samara Strycker, executive vice president and chief financial officer at International. “We have been focused on finding a buyer that values the capabilities of this historic facility and the community. We believe this path forward positions the plant for long-term success, while utilizing the manufacturing expertise developed in Springfield over many decades.”

The Springfield location, 5000 Urbana Road, has been the home of International’s truck assembly plant and in recent years been “almost exclusively dedicated to contract manufacturing” through an agreement with “a major automotive company.” That contract will expire Sept. 30.

The facility is 2 million square feet of manufacturing space on 500 acres and includes a full assembly line and paint booth that will “allow Roshel to expand production of their commercial, special and armored vehicles.” These are built on the chassis from several major OEMs and customized to fit their specific operational needs, according to the release.

“Adding this Springfield facility, with its rich history, to our U.S. footprint strengthens our ability to support U.S. defense and commercial automotive programs locally,” said Roman Shimonov, CEO of Roshel. “It will allow us, along with our partners, to combine the expertise of the Springfield workforce with our advanced manufacturing capabilities to address a broad range of evolving customer requirements.”

International is a major employer in Clark County, with more than 1,800 workers at its Springfield manufacturing plant and thousands of retirees living in the area.

Springfield Mayor Rob Rue in a statement called the announcement “a significant moment for our community.”

“For generations, International has played a crucial role in shaping Springfield’s economy by providing quality jobs and helping define the strength and character of our city,” Rue said. “We are deeply grateful for the company’s long-standing commitment and the many contributions its workforce has made to our community.”

Rue said the city is “encouraged” that International worked to identify a buyer rather than close.

“That decision speaks to the value of this plant, its workforce and the Springfield community as a whole.”

The company has been in Springfield more than a century, “with roots that helped shape the community’s identity as a hub for American manufacturing,” the Greater Springfield Partnership said in a press release.

“The impact of International on Springfield cannot be overstated,” said Horton Hobbs, vice president of economic development at the Greater Springfield Partnership. “For well over 100 years, this facility represented the very best of American manufacturing. The men and women who worked there built a legacy of craftsmanship and pride that will always be part of our community’s foundation.”

Roshel’s investment in the city “signals a stong vote of confidence in Springfield’s future,” Greater Springfield Partnership President Mike McDorman said.

“This community has proven time and again that it can evolve with the economy while staying true to its manufacturing roots,” McDorman said. “We are proud to welcome Roshel and support their growth here.”

The investment brings with it the potential for continued job creation, advanced manufacturing expansion and national defense alignment, the Greater Springfield Partnership said.

Rue said the city welcomes Roshel and its investment.

“We are hopeful this transition represents a new chapter that can build on Springfield’s strong manufacturing legacy and create future opportunities for jobs and economic growth. We also recognize that this news brings questions for employees and their families,” Rue said. “The City of Springfield stands ready to support our workforce and will continue working alongside company leadership, UAW Local 402, the Greater Springfield Partnership, Clark County government and regional and state economic development partners to advocate for opportunities that benefit our residents.”

Closure of the agreement is “subject to customary closing conditions.”

International and Roshel did not immediately return requests for additional comment.