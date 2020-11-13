Jamestown man sentenced for rape of person he knew

A Jamestown man was sentenced to prison for sexual battery and rape.
Jerry Wayne Coffman II, 45, pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of sexual battery and one count of rape.
Coffman was sentenced for sexual battery of a person he knew, according to court records. The alleged rape happened between 2012 and 2014. The alleged sexual battery happened between 2012 and 2019, court records say.
Coffman was indicted by a Greene County Common Pleas Court grand jury on charges of rape and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in February. He was placed on house arrest in March of this year, court records show.
Coffman was going to have a jury trial this month, but it was dismissed after he pleaded guilty to the rape and sexual battery charges.
Coffman was sentenced to serve 13 years, 10 of which are mandatory, by Greene County Common Pleas Judge Stephen Wolaver.
Coffman must register as a Tier III sexual offender. Tier III is the highest tier for the most serious offenses. Coffman must reregister in person every 90 days for the rest of his life.
He is currently being held in the Greene County Jail, according to the jail inmate log.