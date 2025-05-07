JD Vance’s half-brother Cory Bowman to face incumbent Aftab Pureval in Cincinnati mayoral race in November

Pureval has been Cincinnati’s mayor since 2021, when he defeated former city council member and two-time mayor David Mann with nearly 66% of the vote. He was the first Asian American to be elected as the city’s mayor.

In a release announcing his re-election campaign, Pureval said running for reelection was “one of the easiest decisions I’ve ever made.”

Since taking office, Pureval has focused on improving the city’s infrastructure, economic growth and public safety.

“This is our moment, and I’m more determined than ever to keep building on the progress we’ve achieved together,” he said in his announcement.

Bowman is the founder of The River Church in the West End and co-owner of Kings Arms Coffee. He told us watching the inauguration of his half-brother, Vice President JD Vance, inspired him to get involved in politics.

The 36-year-old is focusing his campaign on infrastructure, money management and public safety.

“When you see the roads, when you see the infrastructure, when you see our snow plows that are kind of not in perfect position, when you see even like our police cruisers that need to be updated ... whether it be for good intention or not, we’re seeing that the priorities haven’t been the streets,” Bowman told us before the primary.

Bowman’s half-brother did send a message of support for Bowman on social media, saying on X (formerly Twitter), “Hey Cincinnati! My brother Cory Bowman is running for mayor and is on the ballot today for the primary. He’s a good guy with a heart for serving his community. Get out there and vote for him!”

The mayoral candidate said he texted Vance to thank him for the endorsement.

“When it comes to that relationship, I’ve said it over and over, but I’ll repeat it, he’s an amazing role model of mine,’ Bowman said. “I look up to him as a big brother.”

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 4.