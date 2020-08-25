Jim Jordan remarks featured during opening night of RNC

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus and a fierce supporter of President Donald Trump, addressed his fellow Republicans Monday night during their national convention.
Jordan delivered his remarks in a video played during the opening night of the Republican National Convention. He was one of 22 scheduled speakers including former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida.
Jordan told those that tuned into the convention that this presidential election is about who can preserve the values, principals and institutions that make America great.
He added that the president has fought against efforts that he claimed have been promoted by members of the Democratic party such as defunding law enforcement agencies.
Jordan also stated that Trump’s leadership has led to tax cuts, reduced regulations, a growing economy, record low unemployment as well as backing out of the Iran nuclear deal and getting hostages home from North Korea.
“I love the president’s intensity and his willingness to fight. But what I also appreciate is something most Americans never see — how much he truly cares about people,” the congressman said.
Jordan has emerged in recent years as one of the president’s most loyal and vocal defenders in Congress. He also co-founded the Freedom Caucus in 2015, made up of conservative and libertarian House members.
Jordan represents the Ohio 4th Congressional district, which spans 14 counties. He was re-elected in 2018 with 65% of the vote. He is running for re-election against Democrat Shannon Freshour.
Freshour issued a statement Monday night regarding the remarks made by her opponent during the convention. She accused Jordan of having no desire to “preserve the values, principles or institutions that have made our nation great.”
“His speech tonight at the Republican National Convention only proves that he is serving a constituency of one, and that’s Donald Trump. Jordan is simply uninterested in the needs of everyday Ohioans,” she added.