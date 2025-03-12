Breaking: Ohio bill would require a state-approved historical document in every classroom

Judge denies furlough request for jailed defendant to attend mother’s funeral

A pretrial hearing for case involving a Hamilton man charged with involuntary manslaughter was continued after a judge denied a furlough for the accused to attend his mother’s funeral. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

A pretrial hearing for case involving a Hamilton man charged with involuntary manslaughter was continued after a judge denied a furlough for the accused to attend his mother’s funeral. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF
News
By
42 minutes ago
X

A pretrial hearing for case involving a Hamilton man charged with involuntary manslaughter was continued after a judge denied a furlough for the accused to attend his mother’s funeral.

Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Kelly Heile offered her condolences to Charles Lee Sullivan III, 40, when his attorney, D. Joseph Auciello, asked he be released on a furlough to attend his mother’s funeral. The attorney said he was notified Monday of the obituary.

“I’m very sorry for your loss. I don’t know if there’s any possible way to get that done,” said the judge, before explaining the multi-step and logistically involved process for the temporary release. “With the short timeframe today, I just don’t see how it’s going to be possible.”

Sullivan was indicted in December for the Aug. 13 fatal crash that killed 64-year-old Hue Nguyen, a Franklin woman. He has been charged with four felonies: involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, possession of cocaine and failure to comply with an order or signal of police. Bond is set at $200,000, and he’s also being held on a probation violation and failure to appear warrant, according to jail records.

Heile continued the pretrial hearing for March 25, but warned Sullivan’s attorney her trial schedule “is filling up.”

Hue Nguyen, 64, of Franklin, was allegedly hit by a wrong-way driver on Ohio 129 in Liberty Twp. She died from those injuries on Oct. 7. SUBMITTED PHOTO

icon to expand image

Sullivan was driving west on Ohio 129 in the eastbound lanes when his vehicle crashed head-on into Nguyen, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office crash report.

Nguyen, a nail technician at True Nails in Hamilton, was traveling from her Franklin home to Hamilton at the time of the accident, sheriff’s officer investigators reported. She died of her injuries on Oct. 7.

Investigators and prosecutors say Sullivan was pulled over for a traffic violation on Ohio 129 then fled. He drove on the wrong side of the state route and his vehicle struck Nguyen’s vehicle near the intersection at Interstate 75.

Cocaine was found in Sullivan’s vehicle, according to police.

ExploreMother’s death leaves daughter wanting one more phone call

In Other News
1
What is changing with Ohio property tax laws? Auditor to discuss at...
2
Trial set for late-September for man accused of shooting, killing...
3
Middletown man found guilty of woman’s death sentenced to life in...
4
Ohio Supreme Court dismisses filing vs. Clark County judges over...
5
Snoop Dogg to perform after Reds game this summer

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.