JUST IN: Another Oakwood schools staff member tests positive for coronavirus

OAKWOOD – Another Oakwood schools staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school district.
The district said it was told of the positive test results of a Harman School staff member on Wednesday. School officials said they have been working with Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County.
Students and staff determined to have “close contact” and/or “general exposure,” to the staff member have been notified directly, according to the district.
Health recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention regarding “close contact” and “general exposure” were included in the notification, district officials stated.
The individual who tested positive will be cleared to return to school if they complete the required quarantine, being fever free for 24 hours without the use of fever reducing medication, and seeing an improvement in symptoms, according to the school district.
It is the third positive case the district has announced this school year, which began in late August.
Last month an Oakwood High School staff member tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the district.
That result followed positive tests from one Oakwood High School girls' tennis team.