JUST IN: Kettering schools has ‘crisis shortage’ of bus drivers as students return amid COVID-19

“Right away, transportation in the district is being impact by….COVID-19,” Superintendent Scott Inskeep said in a video posted on the district’s Facebook page today.

“We need to ask you as families to have a backup plan and be prepared in the event that transportation might not be available for your child,” he added.

One option, Inskeep said, is for parents to find a way to get their child to school.

Also, “remote (learning) is available to your child,” he added. “So it isn’t as if no instruction will be there for your child and we want you to take advantage of that.”

Preschool students returned today, according to the district. From today until Nov. 20, both the elementary and secondary schools are following a hybrid regimen before being able to return for four days a week starting Nov. 30, according to the plan.

The school district is asking anyone with questions to call 499-1770.