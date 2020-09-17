JUST IN: Longtime library director to step down

Tim Kambitsch, the Dayton Metro Library director since 2001 who in recent years led a nearly-completed $187 million system-wide rebuilding project, will retire at the end of February.
Elaine Johnson, president of the Dayton Metro Library Board of Trustees, announced Kambitsch’s retirement at a Wednesday night board meeting. The announcement was delayed from March of this year to ensure the stable operations during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the library.
“Tim has created a positive culture, provides thoughtful and strategic leadership, and is a trusted community collaborator,” Johnson said in a library news release.
Kambitsch worked to launch a major facilities plan, Libraries for a Smarter Future, to build a new Main Library and 16 state-of-the art branches. He brought together a coalition of community partners to secure funding for replacement and improvements. The project is in the final stages with the last four buildings anticipated to open between late 2021 and early 2023, according to the library.
Library trustees plan to contract with a national search firm to secure Kambitsch’s replacement, according to Johnson.
Kambitsch first worked at the main library as a page in 1972 while a junior at Chaminade High School. He attended Sinclair Community College prior to receiving his undergraduate degree from Wright State University. He received a masters in library and information science at Kent State University and completed additional graduate coursework in public administration at the University of Dayton.
Kambitsch and his wife Julie Beall are residents of Dayton’s Oregon Historic District.