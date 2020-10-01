Just in: National jobless claims fall slightly

However, there were 301,274 continued jobless claims from previous weeks, which is 475,028 down from the peak earlier this year.

The total number of new jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 28 weeks has reached 1,733,734, the state said.

Over the last 28 weeks, ODJFS has distributed more than $6.8 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 813,000 Ohioans. Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, more than 94% have been processed, with less than 6% pending. In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $6.3 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payments to more than 585,000 PUA claimants.

Applications nationally for state unemployment benefits appeared to level off in September, indicating that the economic recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic had slowed.

Claims for unemployment benefits from state programs generally plateaued a bit under 900,000 since the last week of August. That’s well below the peak number of claims in March, when the pandemic triggered nearly 7 million claims in a single week, an historic number.

And the economy is still problematic. Job cuts announced by American employers jumped to 118,804 last month, up 2.6% from August’s number of 115,762, according to a report released Thursday by global outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc.

“We are setting new records for job cuts even though things have improved since the earliest days of the pandemic,” Andrew Challenger, senior vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, said in a release.