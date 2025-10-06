Breaking: NEW INFO: 3 dead, 1 injured in fiery wrong-way crash on I-70 in Huber Heights

Juvenile arrested for swatting, inducing panic at Fairfield High

Fairfield Senior High School. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Fairfield Senior High School. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
News
By
2 minutes ago
X

A juvenile was arrested Monday for inducing panic and swatting after allegedly reporting an active threat at Fairfield High School.

Police responded Monday morning to the high school with what school district officials called “a heavy presence of officers.”

Fairfield police, “out of an abundance of caution,” ordered students and staff to remain in classrooms and clear of hallways while officers investigated, according to a police department statement.

The individual arrested, who police described as “a known juvenile,” was transported to the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center for the felony charges.

“Officers responded immediately and quickly determined that the report was false,” according to the police statement. “At no time was there an actual threat to the school community. The swift response by the Fairfield Police Department and Fairfield City School staff demonstrates a shared commitment to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment.”

Fairfield school district officials reported the school was on lockdown for a brief time and returned to normal operations.

“Maintaining a safe and secure environment will continue to be our priority as we work through this situation,” according to a district official.

The Journal-News news partner WCPO contributed to this story.

In Other News
1
Police: West Chester Twp. burglary wasn’t crew’s only one planned
2
Election 2025: 5 seek 3 spots on Hamilton City Council
3
Springfield’s Community Beautification Committee names award winners
4
Health Expo ‘25 to offer interactive, informative fun event
5
Middletown police seeking information for early morning shots fired...

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.