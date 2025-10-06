Juvenile arrested for swatting, inducing panic at Fairfield High

Fairfield police, “out of an abundance of caution,” ordered students and staff to remain in classrooms and clear of hallways while officers investigated, according to a police department statement.

The individual arrested, who police described as “a known juvenile,” was transported to the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center for the felony charges.

“Officers responded immediately and quickly determined that the report was false,” according to the police statement. “At no time was there an actual threat to the school community. The swift response by the Fairfield Police Department and Fairfield City School staff demonstrates a shared commitment to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment.”

Fairfield school district officials reported the school was on lockdown for a brief time and returned to normal operations.

“Maintaining a safe and secure environment will continue to be our priority as we work through this situation,” according to a district official.

The Journal-News news partner WCPO contributed to this story.