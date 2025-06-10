Kayla Harrison, UFC champion, ‘embodies everything great about Middletown’

The little girl from Middletown, who has grown into one of the most feared fighters in a cage, shines brightest on the biggest stages.

Now that she wears the bantamweight belt, Harrison, 34, probably will be challenged by former champion and 2025 UFC Hall of Fame inductee Amanda Nunes.

Nunes, who attended Harrison’s fight Saturday and joined her in the cage after the bout, plans to come out of retirement to face Harrison, 19-1, for what should be a major payday for both fighters.

Harrison’s mother, Jeannie Yazell, who attended Saturday’s fight, said she believes Harrison may step into the cage two more times before retiring.

Regardless when her professional career ends, Harrison has made an impact on the mixed martial arts world and in her hometown.

She “continues to strive for and achieve greatness in all that she does, all while singing the praises of her hometown,” said Clayton Castle, the city’s communications manager.

He added Harrison “embodies everything great about Middletown: undisputed grit, hard work, and determination leading to high-level success.”

Middletown High School Principal Carmela Cotter, set to retire this month after a 40-year career, said Harrison has been “a champion through and through. She dreams big and accomplishes big.”

Harrison attended Middletown City Schools, then moved out of the state to continue her judo training that led to gold medals in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

Cotter said while most people see all of the success Harrison is enjoying, what they don’t witness are the countless hours training in the gym.

“The path to success is hard and it starts when no one is looking,“ Cotter said. ”She’s a walking, talking example that dreams come true."

Her father, Kenny Harrison, who lives in Middletown, said regardless of the outcome of his daughter’s next fight, he considers her the greatest of all time.

“She has to prove nothing else,” he told the Journal-News. “I’m just so proud of her and I love her.”

Yazell said she constantly gets messages about her daughter, and most of them are from Middletown residents. Harrison appreciates the support, her mother said.