Kettering Health to be exclusive healthcare provider for Spooky Nook Sports

“Throughout the last few years, the revitalization in the City of Hamilton has been remarkable to witness,” said Sam Beiler, owner and founder of Spooky Nook Sports. “Spooky Nook is one of a number of projects helping to bring a new life to this already great community. With the support of the City, as well as Kettering Health and a number of other partners, we are excited to be a part of the future of Hamilton.”

Spooky Nook Sports had its first large sports event at the facility this past weekend. Youth volleyball tournaments drew thousands of visitors and locals to the B Street complex. Those visitors flooded area businesses, resulting in record sales for some.

Explore Hamilton businesses see record visitors because of Spooky Nook Sports tourney

Jim Goodman, owner of Municipal Brew Works and a co-founder of the Hamilton Amusement and Hospitality Association, called the 15,000-plus people that ascended onto Spooky Nook on North B Street “a bit of a validation” for those who believed in the expected success of the $165 million redevelopment of the former Champion Mill paper plant.

Upcoming Spooky Nook Sports events

Feb. 20: Dews & Don’t Skills Clinic

March 11-12: AGame Ohio Spooky Nook Shootout

March 11: Adult Men’s Quads Volleyball Tournament

March 11: Adult Women’s Quads Volleyball Tournament

March 12: Adult Reverse Co-Ed Volleyball Tournament

March 18-19: The Shamrock Showdown Youth Volleyball Tournament

March 25-26: The Nook Champion Mill Shootout Youth Basketball Tournament

May 13-14: AGame Ohio Classic