Kettering Health to be exclusive healthcare provider for Spooky Nook Sports

Kettering Health is partnering with Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill in Hamilton to be the exclusive healthcare provider for the facility.
In an announcement made Wednesday, Kettering Health said the partnership is a 5-year agreement and the organizations “will collaborate on programs that emphasize the importance of being active, ultimately working to lead the Dayton and Hamilton communities to healthier lives.”
Paul Hoover, president of Kettering Health Hamilton (formerly Fort Hamilton Hospital), called the partnership an honor.
“We’re honored to continue giving our best to elevate the health and well-being of the Hamilton community,” said Paul Hoover, president of Kettering Health Hamilton. “Through this partnership, we align our mission with the excitement and expanse of Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill to care for our neighbors where they live, work, and play.”
Kettering Health will also be a presenting sponsor for a sports tournament and Spooky Nook Sports’ children’s summer camp.
“Throughout the last few years, the revitalization in the City of Hamilton has been remarkable to witness,” said Sam Beiler, owner and founder of Spooky Nook Sports. “Spooky Nook is one of a number of projects helping to bring a new life to this already great community. With the support of the City, as well as Kettering Health and a number of other partners, we are excited to be a part of the future of Hamilton.”
Spooky Nook Sports had its first large sports event at the facility this past weekend. Youth volleyball tournaments drew thousands of visitors and locals to the B Street complex. Those visitors flooded area businesses, resulting in record sales for some.
Jim Goodman, owner of Municipal Brew Works and a co-founder of the Hamilton Amusement and Hospitality Association, called the 15,000-plus people that ascended onto Spooky Nook on North B Street “a bit of a validation” for those who believed in the expected success of the $165 million redevelopment of the former Champion Mill paper plant.
Upcoming Spooky Nook Sports events
Feb. 20: Dews & Don’t Skills Clinic
March 11-12: AGame Ohio Spooky Nook Shootout
March 11: Adult Men’s Quads Volleyball Tournament
March 11: Adult Women’s Quads Volleyball Tournament
March 12: Adult Reverse Co-Ed Volleyball Tournament
March 18-19: The Shamrock Showdown Youth Volleyball Tournament
March 25-26: The Nook Champion Mill Shootout Youth Basketball Tournament
May 13-14: AGame Ohio Classic
