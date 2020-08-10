Kettering set to bid $3 million bridge work near golf course

KETTERING – The city is preparing to seek bids on an estimated $3 million replacement of the Ridgeway Road bridge.
The 54-year-old Ridgeway Road bridge crossing over West Dorothy Lane near Community Golf Course is in need of replacement because of wear and tear over the years, according to the city.
Kettering City Council on Tuesday night is set to consider a measure to advertise for bids on the project, scheduled for construction later this year or in early 2021, city records show.
The Ohio Department of Transportation will fund 95% of the construction cost to replace the bridge, up to $2 million, according to the city.
The work to replace the bridge is estimated to cost $2.8 million, city records show. A public art component of the project has been budgeted at $350,000.